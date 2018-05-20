Contreras
Funeral services for Donicia Contreras will be held today at 10 a.m. at Moody Methodist Church. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Weatherall
Funeral services Adine Weatherall will be held today at 1 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
