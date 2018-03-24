GALVESTON—Johnny ray Bland, 54, departed this life on Friday, March 23, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

GALVESTON—

Gloria A. Cartwright, 76, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Harbor Hospice of Houston. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

KATY—

Lillie Mae Barrow, 81, received her reward of eternal rest on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Grace Care Center in Katy, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

TEXAS CITY—

Arnell Daniels, 95, departed this life on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Ashton Parke Care Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

