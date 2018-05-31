Anna Marie Williams, 91, passed away on May 29, 2018 in Webster, TX.
She is survived by her brother Alphonse Matocha, sister Josephine Thurman, daughter Leona Coen and husband Joe Coen, and grandson Sean Coen.
She was an exceptional and compassionate registered nurse for many years. She loved gardening, cooking, dancing, and reading. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Many thanks go to the staff at The Pointe Nursing facility for taking care of her these last 10 years.
A funeral mass for friends and family will be held at St. Bernadettes Catholic Church in Clear Lake on Friday, June 1 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America or Habitat for Humanity.
