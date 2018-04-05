Kevin Chambers
Kevin Chambers, 42, passed away on 4-4-2018 at UTMB surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home, (409)631-1677.
Maria Sophia Colvin
Maria Sophia Colvin, 82, of Dickinson, TX, passed away April 5, 2018, in Webster, TX. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
Dorothy Frances Dare
Dorothy Frances Dare, 89, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at The Meridian in Galveston. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Laura Lane
GALVESTON—Laura Lane age 75 of Galveston died Thursday April 5, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Nonette O’Donnell
GALVESTON—Nonette O’Donnell age 68 of Galveston died Wednesday April 4, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
