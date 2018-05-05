SANTA FE—Mr. Donald Wayne Kellum passed from this life Tuesday, May 2, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born October 31, 1956 in Galveston, Donald Wayne had been a resident of Santa Fe for more than 30 years. He was a graduate of Hitchcock ISD and had previously worked for Texas Fiberglass Company and Dickinson Nail, both in Galveston, and was a former security guard for Monsanto. He was well known throughout the Santa Fe community.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cebron “Moe” Kellum; brothers, Randall and Ralph Kellum; nephew, Brandon Fiegel.
He is survived by his mother, Annie M. Kellum of Galveston; sister, Lisa Ann Fiegel and husband, Bryan of Galveston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
