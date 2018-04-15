HOLMES
1947-2018Ms. Jacquelyn Holmes, 70, passed away on April 10, 2018.
A viewing will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at The Community of Faith, 1024 Pinemont Dr., Houston.
Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment: Forest Park East Cemetery
Arrangements are under the direction of O.W. Wiley Mortuary, 1290 Pinemont Dr. Houston, Texas 77018. (713) 681-7475 www.owwileymortuary.com
