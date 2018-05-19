Adine Lowry Weatherall, 94, of Texas City, passed away on May 16, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City with a visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Deanie was born on July 4, 1923 to John Charles and Ella Lowry in Texas City, Texas. She was a secretary for the Texas City School District and a loving homemaker.
Deanie was known as Gam by her family and was deeply adored by all who met her. She loved her children and grandchildren but one of the greatest joys of her lifetime was becoming a great grandmother to Emma and Wheeler. She was a devoted member of the community and was proud to be born and raised in Texas City. Family and friends will remember her as the most selfless, generous and loving person. She will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Charles Lowry, Emmett Lowry, Ione Harrell and Alma Vidrine; husbands, LeRoy Schroeder and Ted Weatherall.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Patton and husband Bill, Denice Ferguson and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Will Patton and wife Katy, Justin Ferguson and wife Jenna, Sean Ferguson and fiancé Chelsea. Deanie adored her nieces and nephews who always called, visited and checked in on her. A special thank you to Sybil Oliver and Mary Jane Walker who brought joy to her life by taking wonderful care of her, and to Rhonda Cole for always making her beautiful.
Pallbearers are Will Patton, Justin Ferguson, Sean Ferguson, Bill Patton, Jimmy Ferguson and Bob McEuen.
Memorials may be made to St. Georges Episcopal Church, 510 13th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590.
