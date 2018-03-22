Steven A. Grimaldo “Big G”, age 47, passed away Monday, March 13, 2018 in Eureka, California.
He was born in Galveston, Texas on August 29, 1970.
He is preceded in death by father Raul Grimaldo, uncle Ernie Vargas, and sister Laura Hernandez.
Survived by mother Clara Grimaldo, sister Debbie Hernandez, brothers Fred Hernandez, Tommy Grimaldo, and wife Maria Grimaldo, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and loving friends, including Vanessa Donovan.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. at Temple El Manuel, 4807 Broadway St. in Galveston with Pastor Rudy Soto officiating.
Steven loved his nieces, nephews and the island. He will be missed.
