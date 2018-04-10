Mrs. Margarita C. Cordova entered into eternal rest at the age of 84 on Sunday, April 8, 2018. She was born September 4, 1933 to Guadalupe C. Cuellar and Margarita Cantu in Mercedes, Texas.
Mrs. Cordova is preceded in death by her daughter, Consuelo Cordova; and son, Jose Angel Cordova. She is survived by her sons, Antonio, Arnulfo, and Daniel Cordova; daughters, Dalia Palazzo, Diana Abrego, Maria, Elizabeth, Annette Cordova, Anna Estrada, Christina, Rebecca, Donna Cordova; and many loving grandchildren.
Visitation will held on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 West Military Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78227. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
