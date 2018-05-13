Don C. Tyer (66) of Dickinson, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018. He was born in Carthage, Texas to Eunice and Clyde Tyer on October 22, 1951. Don served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked as a Sport Fishing Charter Boat Captain. Formerly of San Leon, Don had been a resident of Dickinson for the past seven years.
Don is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his daughter; Dawnette Patrick. He is survived by his wife; Barbara Tyer, daughters; Cheryl Wooten and husband Michael of Dickinson and Tracey Viator of Dayton, sister; Linda Turnbough and husband Lonnie, brother; Tony Tyer and wife Kathryn, four grandchildren; Jacob Patrick, Amanda Terry, Patricia Napoli and Baylee Wooten and five great-grandchildren; Ryan, Kayson, Kyle, Hunter, and Allieeah.
Visitation will be held from1:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00pm with Pastor Tim Franklin officiating.
