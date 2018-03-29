Dennis Wayne Wilson, Sr. was called home by our Lord on March 23, 2018 from his home for the past 13 years in Centerville, TX, originally from Santa Fe, TX.
He is preceded in death by his father George Thomas Wilson and his mother Dorothy (Brandon) Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Wilson; son, Dennis Wayne Wilson Jr. and wife, Laurie; daughters, Tiara Phillips and Crystal Wilson; brother, George Wilson, Jr. and wife, Janet; sisters, Wanda Riggins and husband, Chuck, Margaret Snively and husband, Tom, Bonnie Freeman and husband, Beau; grandchildren, Hannah, Keegan and Taylor; great-grandson, Brantley. He leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with Pastor John Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Pallbearers will be Wayne Wilson, Eric Anderson, Michael Rome, Juan Garcia, Steven Jez and Lance Freeman. Honorary bearers will be Jimmy Laymance, Jacob Snively and Calvin Stephens.
