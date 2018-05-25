Conchita “Connie” Melendez Gallegos, also known as “Concha”, was called home to the Lord on Monday, May 21, 2018 at the age of 68.
“Concha” is preceded in death by her parents, Fransisco and Theresa Melendez; her two brothers, Juan and Mario Melendez and her niece, Rita Colguna.
“Concha” is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gilbert Gallegos, Sr.; their four daughters, Angie Gallegos, Julie Aleman, Ruth E. Haywood and Celia Cruz Gallegos and their two sons, Gilbert Gallegos, Jr. and Andres D. Gallegos.
“Concha” was also a loving grandmother to her 14 grandchildren, Jessica T. Cortez, Olivia J. Cortez, Matthew T. Urias, Savannah P. Gallegos, Jazmine M. Ramos, Abel C. Martinez, Violet R. Gallegos, Xavier J. Gallegos, Nathaniel C. Haywood, Aubrey M. Haywood, Nichole C. Sanchez, Gabriel Gallegos, Brianna Gallegos and Andy Gallegos, Jr. and her 5 great-grandchildren, Ian J. Palacios, Isaiah J. Perez, Niklaus A. Sanchez, Naomi A. Sanchez and Nitallia A. Sanchez.
“Concha” was a fearless, selfless and strong woman, wife, mother, sister, “Tia” and grandmother. She followed God’s word and lived a life full of the Lord, crazy families, forgiveness, patience and plenty of love. There wasn’t a heart she couldn’t touch or person she wouldn’t turn her back to. She fought hard for her life, health and especially family. Her selfless heart was so full of love and compassion that she often put other’s needs before her own without even realizing it.
“Concha”’s love knew no limit. “Concha”’s heart held no grudge and “Concha”’s forgiveness was her being. “Concha” was truly one of God’s angels here on Earth and although she is now resting her head on the Lord’s chest, her strength, love, compassion and memories will carry on forever through her family within their hearts, minds and souls.
We love you always, “Concha”.
The family asks for friends and acquaintances who have been touched by “Concha”’s golden heart and unconditional love to join them in honoring her life. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. 409-933-4300.
