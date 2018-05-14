Shirley Ruth Hinton Scott, 89, of Kemah, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
She was born in Galveston on December 12, 1928. Shirley graduated from Ball High School in 1947. She was married to Melvin Ray Scott on September 17, 1947.
Shirley was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, beautician, midwife, was a member of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association, and had a passion for her family and enriching everyone’s’ lives through her arts and crafts, quilting, singing, sewing, cooking, cake decorating, Brazilian Embroidery, caregiving, organizational abilities and deep love for God’s way.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Melvin, daughter, Susan, sons, Stuart Dean and David Ray, grandchildren, James, Matthew, Emily, and Jason and great grandchildren, Brendon, Julia, and Noah, one sister-in-law, Sue Hinton.
Funeral will be held at Forest Park East. Viewing is on May 16th from 5-8 p.m., and service on May 17th at 3 p.m.
