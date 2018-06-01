Eula Van Sawyer, age 92, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at The Meadows Nursing Home in Orange, Texas.
Funeral arrangements, made under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Tim Sawyer officiating, at Dorman Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Eula was born on Thursday, November 3, 1925, in Detroit, Texas to parents, Laura Mae (Wilson) and Patrick Van Dyke Melton. She had been a long time resident of Orange, Texas before moving from La Marque, Texas. He was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith, with a heart of gold. Eula found the love of her life when she met E.J. Sawyer. They were married for 36 blissful years. She was a very caring and loving woman who loved her family and friends. Family was everything to Eula. She loved to take care of everyone and especially her kids and grandkids. She took pride at being a home maker, being that it was a full time job raising kids and doing house hold duties day in and day out. Eula always wore a smile on her face, as she always wanted everyone else to do the same. She was very involved in her church, First Baptist Church of Vidor, Texas and was always known as a caregiver with a servants heart who loved the Lord and trusted in him totally. Eula was a caregiver for her husband for a very, very long time and wouldn't have had it any other way. Many people also knew her as an outstanding neighbor who they could call on for most anything. Painting as well as any other type of arts and crafts was right up Eula's alley. Eula, also know by her grandchildren as, "Momo", will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her.
Eula is preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, E.J. Sawyer, Jr. and parents, Laura Mae and Patrick Van Dyke Melton.
Eula is survived by her children, Jay Michael Sawyer and wife Liana of Amarillo, Texas and Timothy Ray Sawyer and wife Seana of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Natalie Brown and husband Patrick, Scott Sawyer, Hailee Sawyer, Katherine Petty and husband Nathan, Jayson Sawyer and Noah Sawyer; great grandchildren, Gunner Petty, Caroline Petty and Ryder Quinn Petty.
