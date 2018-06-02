Funeral services for Sunday, June 3, 2018 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save BinningCelebration of life services for Henry Binning will be held today at 2:00pm at Bayou Vista M.U.D. building. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesPolice: Man killed in Texas City crashAngler drowns on Galveston's West EndThree arrested after Hitchcock game room robberySanta Fe graduate to lay wreath at Arlington National CemeteryNeighbors concerned after unexpected demolition jobIsland man accused of sexually assaulting young boysBuyers pay cash for Harborwalk; Dickey's plans La Marque sitePlan would ban long-term campers on Bolivar beachesInterest in homeschooling soars after shootingLawsuit: Coworker harassed by pinching, passing gas CollectionsPhotos: Ball High School CommencementPhotos: 2018 Texas City High School GraduationPhotos: Santa Fe High School CommencementPhotos: Clear Creek High School CommencementPhotos: 2018 Hitchcock High School CommencementVeterans' graves decorated for Memorial DayPhotos: La Marque High School 2018 Commencement CeremonyPhotos: Clear Falls High School CommencementHurricane Guide 2018Photos: O'Connell College Preparatory School 2018 Commencement CommentedTime to end the secrecy of Trump-Russia investigation (87)Woman: Police blocked alley, then got threatening (68)NFL owners' new rule constitutionally correct (58)There's nothing conservative about Republican Party (47)Cornyn voices opposition to Canadian paper tariff (44)We have a Second Amendment problem (41)Interest in homeschooling soars after shooting (37)Talking Trump in middle America (34)This immigration debacle must not stand (32)Gun control: It's time to wake America up (31)
