LEAGUE CITY—Aida Candelaria Paredes Arreola, age 86, of League City passed away Monday March 26, 2018 at Houston Methodist St. John’s Hospital in Nassau Bay.
Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Orrin Halepeska officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Aida Candelaria Paredes Arreola was born on February 2, 1932 in a small town just outside of Merida in the Yucatan peninsula called Motul Mexico. She moved to Galveston in 1954 where she raised her 5 children. She was a feisty woman and a devout Catholic with a big heart that ceased to amaze those around her. When she lived in Galveston she devoted time every week for her Bible classes with many cherished friends. She especially enjoyed going to Louisiana to play the slots or playing Loteria with the Trevino family and playing Thirty-One with her grandchildren. Aida held many jobs over her lifetime but can be remembered mostly for her time working at the Old Strand Emporium for many, many years. After retiring, she spent most of her days volunteering at the Ronald McDonald house and UTMB.
Survivors include her daughters, Beatrice Trevino and husband Sergio of League City, Mary Lou Biondo and husband Tommy of League City and Caroline Larisma and husband Ulysses of Houston; sons, Jose Enrique Arreola of Houston and Jesse Arreola and wife Christina of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; sister, Gloria Narvaez of Cancun, Mexico; brother, Cruz Felipe Paredes of Merida, Mexico; 14 Grandchildren, Numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, countless friends and extended family.
Aida is preceded in death by her Mother Manuela Campos, Father Canuto Fabian Paredes and Twin brother Gosberto Paredes Campos.
Pallbearers are Jose Enrique Arreola, Jesse Arreola, Tommy Biondo, Sergio Trevino, Domenic Biondo and Jack Biondo.
