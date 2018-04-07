Dorothy Frances Dare

Dorothy Frances Dare, 89, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at The Meridian in Galveston. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Laura Lane

GALVESTON—Laura Lane age 75 of Galveston died Thursday April 5, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com

Theresa G. Medina

Theresa G. Medina passed away on April 6, 2018. Services ar in the care of Carnes funeral Home - Texas City.

Mary Mclawchlin Parsley

HAMSHIRE—Mary Mclawchlin Parsley, age 101, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Judy Grace Young

GALVESTON—Judy Grace Young age 70 of Galveston died Friday April 6, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription