God gracefully placed wings on our loving mother “Gracie Flores” as her husband of 56 years (Anniversary on April 14th) came to guide her into heaven so they may rest in eternal peace together.
Gracie Flores, 75, of Texas City, Texas passed away at her home, on the evening of April 10, 2018. She was born in Galveston, Texas on October 18, 1942.
A longtime resident of the Galveston County area, Gracie was a member of the St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City.
As we lay our mother to rest with our beloved father, we would like everyone to know a few things about our mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was kind, nice, compassionate and always willing to help anyone. She was the best cook ever; we loved her tortillas, roast and her tamales. She opened our house to many of my father’s friends, neighbor’s kids and all 6 of her children’s buddies.
This is not a good bye; this is a celebration of her life in heaven resting in peace with our father. This was her wish to reunite with her true love. We will always miss her and we look forward to all reuniting as a family one day.
Gracie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles G. Flores, son Charles “Little Charlie” Flores, seven brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her children; Jimmie Flores (Diane), Celina Bullock (Wayne), Luciano Flores (Holly), Anna Brown (Wesley), and Elaine Zaragoza (Corey Cridland) all of Texas City; her sister Nina Simon (Vern). Also left behind to cherish her memory are her ten grandchildren; Shane Flores (Rebecca), Brian Flores, Ashley McCartney (Tom), Dustin Flores (Nikki), Heather Jo Flores, Dillon Bullock, Raylene Zaragoza, Brayden Zaragoza, Emily Brown and Grayson Flores and her five great-grandchildren; Ysabella Flores, Preston McCartney, ‘Lil Brian Flores, Mia McCartney, and Jaxon McCartney.
The family would like to give special thanks to her bestie Stella Fredricks and Harbour Hospice Care Team.
A visitation will be held in the Chapel at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with Deacon Joe Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be, Jimmie Flores, Luciano Flores, Wayne Bullock, Wesley Brown, Corey Cridland, and Tom McCartney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.