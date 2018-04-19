Rev. Richard Lee Anderson went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. Rev. Anderson was born to Pastor Sylvester A. and Vallie Mae (Ward) Anderson on April 20, 1943 in Galveston, TX. Rev. Anderson served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Preceded in death by his parents, the late Pastor S. A. And Vallie Mae Anderson; wife Glenda H. Anderson; best friends Willie Mae Brooks and Anthony De Martha, Sr.
He is survived by Ashley Anderson; Barbara A. Anderson, Gayla Williams, Linda Jackson and Nazarene Davis.
A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. followed by A Service to Celebrate Rev. Anderson’s Life at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery Hitchcock, TX. Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591.
