George Cruz Torreros, Sr., 75, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Eugenia Torreros, and his five children Johnny, Pamela, Delisa, Geralda, and George Jr.
His memory will live on through his fifteen grandchildren, and their children.
The Viewing and Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, May 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Visitation and Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Both events will take place at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
