Florencio Melchor, Jr. “Junior”, 80, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Born December 29, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Florencio Melchor, Sr. and Olivia Melchor.
Junior grew up in Galveston, Texas where he excelled at football while attending Kerwin High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp from 1956-1958 and was a skilled carpenter throughout his adult life. He also had a very strong passion for coaching and mentoring young athletes in a variety of sports.
Junior was preceded in death by his father, Florencio Melchor, Sr., mother, Olivia Melchor, and his daughter, Diana Melchor-Jernigan.
He is survived by his children, Melinda Madden and her husband Richard, Russell Melchor, Ed Melchor, Ishmael Melchor, and Trey Melchor and wife Lee Anne. Grandchildren: Matthew Schexnayder, Alexandra Melchor, Jerrod Madden, Jacob Madden, Nicholas Melchor and wife Christine, Cecilia Melchor, Isabella Melchor and Maks Melchor. Great-grandson, Jackson White and his sisters, Cruz M Cortez and husband Diego, Anita Leal and husband Ernest and Suzie Falcon and husband Ruben, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Florencio Melchor II (Junior) on Saturday, June 9th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the home of his daughter, Melinda Madden.
For directions, email: Ed.Melchor@Sothebyshomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.