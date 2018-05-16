Reverend Leonard Barksdale, 69, went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2018.
Leonard was born to Leonard II and Joan Barksdale on November 11, 1948 in Galveston, Texas. His early church training was at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
He attended public schools in the Galveston County School District and graduated in 1967 from Central High School. He went on to attend the University of Houston where he received the Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1971.
He then attended Thurgood Marshall School of Law where he received his Doctorate of Jurisprudence Degree in 1974.
Fraternal memberships include Omega Psi Phi and Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity.
In 1974, he married the love of his life, Gladys Glass.
Leonard continued his career in law and later started his family with the birth of his daughter Lea and the birth of Anita. He took pride in being a supportive and loving husband, father, attorney, and Christian.
Rev. Barksdale attended Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church since 1974. At Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Barksdale served in several capacities before becoming the church's Pastor. He served as Secretary of the Trustee Board, Chairman of the Education Committee, member of the Brotherhood, member of the male chorus, Sunday school teacher, and as an associate Minister.
On May 16, 1994, he was called as Pastor of the Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church.
On February 21, 2016, Rev. Barksdale voluntarily stepped down as Pastor, and accepted the mantle of Pastor Emeritus of Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church.
He was a dutiful husband, father, and an exemplary Leader at FWMBC. He was a beautiful person—a true child of God.
Leonard is survived by daughters Lea and Anita; Mother, Joan Barksdale; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard N Barksdale II and his wife of 40 years, Gladys Barksdale.
Services will be held at Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church, 4300 Noble Street, Houston, Texas 77020. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, May 19 at 11 a.m.
Final Arrangements Entrusted To: Robey Funeral Home “A Family of Helping Hands”, 403 W. Sterling Ave., Baytown, Texas 77520. (P) 281-428-9911.
