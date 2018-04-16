Lucille Clay passed peacefully at home from the life she loved so much. She was born Lucy Faillace in Yonkers, NY in 1925 to Anthony Faillace and Rose Garriola Faillace and was the oldest of 3 - brother, Joey (deceased), and sister, Irene, of Yonkers. Lucille graduated from Commerce High School in Yonkers and the School of Comptometry in NYC. She met and married Ernest Clay from Benton, Arkansas in 1944 while he was stationed in the Army in NY. There they had a son, David, and soon moved to Arkansas where the country life was not for this city girl. They moved to Galveston in the early 1950s where they had daughters, Barbara and JoAnne (deceased).
Lucille completed a Junior Accountant degree at the Metropolitan School of Business in Galveston and received several awards from Galveston College. In 1963 she went to work at UTMB in order to send her children to Catholic school. In 1966, Lucy completed the first ever class at UTMB for Unit Management. By 1976, she was promoted to Associate Director of Unit and Administrative Services and retired from UTMB in 1989.
Lucy’s service to UTMB did not end there. Until her passing at age 92, she has served on the UTMB Family Medicine Advisory Board for 10 years. She was also on one of the Ike Recovery Committees. Lucille was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 126, the Red Hats Ladies of Galveston, and a past member of the Krewe of Aquarius. Her social activities exceeded those of her children and grandchildren, including twice weekly bridge at the Country Club and Moody Church and poker with the guys at the Elks. Lucy was most proud of the fact that she was the top total scorer for 2017 at the Knights of Columbus monthly poker tournaments. She loved travel especially Las Vegas or any casino for that matter, trips home to New York and to Italy to meet never met relatives. Anytime she was at a dance, she was right there with the youngsters.
Lucille was strong, independent and spunky to the end. She loved life and lived it to the fullest, second only to the love and devotion for her family, her parents, siblings, her children David, Barbara and JoAnne Clay, grandchildren Richard Monroe III, Leah(Phil) Kibby, Elizabeth Monroe, Amaris (Nate) McDermott, Robert Monroe, Gabrielle (Chip) Fink, Debra Monroe (deceased) and Garrett (Kristin) Morales and her 17 great grandchildren as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and her longest dearest friend Mary Luper. She also spoke up for those she didn’t even know if she felt like they were at a disadvantage.
Lucy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 17th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 6:30pm.
Memorials in honor of Lucy’s life may be made to Catholic Charities of Galveston or Caritas Internationalis.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Lucille’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
