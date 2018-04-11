In Loving Memory Liam Thomas Gage
August 10, 2015 ~ April 1, 2018
Our precious little boy, Liam Thomas Gage, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at Moody Gardens Hotel in the Floral Ballroom A, 7 Hope Blvd., Galveston, Texas 77554.
Fellowship will be held immediately following the service, at the Bayou Vista Municipal Building (above City Hall) 2929 Highway 6, Bayou Vista, TX 77563.
