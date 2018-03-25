Katherine “Diane” Howard-Ransom, age 67, from San Leon, TX, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at her daughter’s home in League City, TX.
Diane was born in Texas City, TX and was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Texas City High School in 1969 and attended college at Sam Houston State University thereafter.
Diane never took life too seriously. She had a very charismatic and inviting personality, and she enjoyed meeting new people. Her humor was infectious, and she always maintained a jovial disposition, even while battling cancer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Abbey Robinson and Lane Ransom, their spouses, Nathan Robinson and Amanda Ransom. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Savannah Robinson, as well as Diane’s three siblings, Sammie Costello, Phyllis Howard and Henry Howard, and countless other friends and family members.
Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie Mae Corrigan, and her father, Sam Howard.
In accordance with her wishes, a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 31, at Topwater Grill - 815 Avenue O, San Leon, TX 77539 - at 2:00p.m. All of Diane’s friends and loved ones are invited to attend.
(1) comment
When I think of Diane, I will always smile....she is the epitome of what life should always be - carefree! Although I can’t even remember the last time I saw her, I’m sure she made me smile! My sympathies to her family. She was one of a kind and I’m glad I knew her. 😥
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.