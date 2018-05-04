Frederico "Freddie" Farias of Texas City passed peacefully into eternal rest at home on May 01, 2018.
Freddie is preceded in death by his beloved parents Manuel & Pauline Farias and nephews Ranae & Roy Ornelas. He is survived by his fiancé Norma Lopez, siblings brother Benito Gutierrez, sisters Lupe Vasquez and Estella Farias of Port Arthur, TX and Rachel Farias (Tony) of Texas City. His children, daughter Veronica McCammon (Bobby), sons Santos Farias, Emilio Farias (Veronica), Eddie Farias (Michelle) of La Marque, TX.
Grandchildren Santos Farias, Carl Mull III, Kiana McCammon, Eddie Farias, and Robert McCammon all of Texas City. (And his beloved dog Coco).
A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 08 from 6-8 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home.
A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, May 09 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, burial to follow at La Marque Cemetery.
