Margaret "Peggy" Charlotte Vranken Tuthill passed into an eternal, restful peace March 1st, 2018. Peggy was born December 21st, 1931 in Montreal PQ Canada.
Peggy was a dynamic, generous soul filled with integrity. Peggy came from a very entrepreneurial family, but her incredible heart and passion for people inspired her to become involved in real estate. Indeed, in 1989, Peggy managed to open one of the most successful Keller Williams Real Estate franchises in Houston when she founded Keller Williams Memorial and Metro. But as her success in real estate grew, so did Peggy's philanthropy too!! She became famous in her role as a fund raiser and donor for many charities, including SEARCH and The House of Tiny Treasures, especially through her Annual Golf Tournaments.
Peggy is predeceased by her parents, George & Olive Vranken; her brother, Jack Vranken; and her beloved son, Douglas Tuthill, and beloved daughter, Jennifer Tuthill-Johnston.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bart & Traci Tuthill; her daughter, Amy Tuthill-Strahan; sister, Norma Vranken; caregiver and sister-in-law, Susan Tuthill Cardinal; grandchildren, Nick Vedia, Alyssa Vedia, Margaret A Tuthill, Bartley Tuthill, Grace Johnston, Emma Johnston, Thomas Johnston, Skye Strahan, Kieran Strahan; caregiver, Tari McGahan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be missed by her family and friends but will finally have the much-needed rest and peace that she so deserved.
Memorial services for Peggy Tuthill will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 2, at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church 1410 - Jack Johnson Blvd., Galveston, Texas 77550. Lunch to follow. Officiant will be Rev. Chester Makowski.
Flowers and Sympathy cards may be sent to St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church. Please lift her family in your prayers.
