Metha Chapman of Texas City passed from this life to the next on May 24, 2018, at the age of 91 years. She was born in Wilson, OK on March 10, 1927 to Leo and Alta Bacon.
Her family moved to Dickinson, TX when she was 13. Metha graduated from Dickinson High School and attended college at North Texas State University. She was a resident of Texas City for 65 years. She worked with her husband at Chapman Refrigeration until his death in 1980, and then worked for Phillips Performance Diesel in Webster, retiring in 2002 at the age of 74. Metha was a member of the Westhaven Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David Chapman, her brother Willard Bacon and sisters Hortense Frakes and Delores Griffith.
She is survived by five children and two daughters-in-law, Vivian Rich of Blacksburg, VA, Dick and Diane Wiles of Garland, TX, Kirk Wiles and Jamie Youngs of Cedar Park, TX, Randy Chapman and Cindy Gaspard of Texas City and Reva Chapman Rogers of Dickinson, TX. Metha had three granddaughters - Regina Christine Rich of Spokane, WA, Renee Carrin Rich of Carnuel, NM and Kandace Chapman and Blake Jackson of Santa Fe, TX – and three grandsons and their wives, Dixon and Janalee Wiles of Garland, TX, Robert and Victoria Wiles of Alexandria, VA, Kyle and Jodie Chapman of La Marque, great grandchildren Lilah Dawn Rich of Post Falls, ID, Greyson and Nora Chapman of La Marque, Will Wiles of Garland, TX, Bella Rose Wiles of Alexandria, VA and one great, great grandson, Robert Kaiden James Hendrix of Post Falls, ID. Metha had a large extended family with many special nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and counted among them her friend of longstanding, Genny Fry, and members of her church family.
A graveside service will be held at the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
