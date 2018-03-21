Betty Corrine Robertson Broom, age 84, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018. She was born January 6, 1934 in Vernon, Texas to the late Lenville Rogers and Bethel May Rogers.
Betty spent much of her childhood in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Ball High School where she was one of only two accordion players in the Tornadoes’ marching band. She loved music, reading, and picnics at the beach. She was a leader. After high school, she enjoyed earning a business skills certification. Betty then began her insurance career with American National Insurance Company and she moved to Employers Casualty Company, quickly earning promotions to supervisory positions that resulted in a 40-year career.
In 1959, Betty married the love of her life, Zachery Robertson, affectionately called Robbie. They raised two daughters, Bethel and Rochelle, in La Marque, Texas, owned several rental properties, gardened, were active members of the E.L.K.S Lodge, and danced-oh how they loved the big band music! Robbie passed away in 1973. Years later, Betty married another great love, Carl A. Broom. She and Carl enjoyed their Underwater Lights business and hosting backyard celebrations for family, friends, and priests from local Catholic churches.
Betty was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She used these skills to benefit St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the community. She sewed infant Baptismal stoles, crafted many quilts for church fundraisers, and created many quilts for family members and less fortunate people she befriended.
Betty is survived by her brother, Dr. Dan Rogers and his wife Camille, daughter Rochelle and husband John Celeste, nephew Ken Frohne, numerous step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Betty’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will conclude the evening at 6:00 pm, led by Deacon Sam Dell’Olio.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 23, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Orrin Halepeska as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to a favorite charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Betty’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
