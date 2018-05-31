Betty Marion Cameron, 85 of Austin, Texas passed away Monday, May 28, 2018. She was born December 16, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas.
Betty was a proud alumnus and fan of Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth, Texas.
She served many years as Secretary and Board Representative of Reef Industries, Inc. located in Houston, Texas.
She will always be remembered for her kind and gracious soul, optimistic outlook and constant smile. She was a true Southern Belle and the consummate wife, mother and friend.
She was survived her loving son Phillip MacDonald Cameron, his wife Melissa Taylor Cameron, two grandsons Duncan MacDonald Cameron and Chase Alden Cameron of Austin, Texas, daughter Colleen Cameron of Sedona, Arizona, and brother Richard Gibson of Houston, Texas. Betty was preceded in death by her husband William D. Cameron.
Services will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598 on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Visitation is at 2:00 p.m. and Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. Interment to follow.
Pallbearers are Troy Taylor, Matt Seinsheimer, Robert Falgout, Johnny Smecca, Mike Phillips and Keith Farmer.
Honorary Pallbearers are Retired Galveston County Sheriff Joe Max Taylor and Richard I. Gibson.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Homes for our Troops, who’s mission is to help build specially adapted homes for severely injured vets that have served our country proudly. Donations can be made at hfotusa.org
