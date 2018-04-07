Scott Rinn Darwin passed away in his home in Richmond, Texas on April 1, 2018 at the age of 63 surrounded by his family after a hard fought, two-year battle with glioblastoma. Throughout this battle, Scott maintained a positive attitude and his wonderful sense of humor.
Scott was born on September 14, 1954 to Roy and Isla Darwin in Texas City, Texas. He graduated from Texas City High School in 1973 and Sam Houston State University in 1977. He then married his high school sweetheart Barbara (Butler) later that same year, 1977. Together they raised two beautiful daughters.
Scott and Barbara were 40 year residents of Ft. Bend County, Texas. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant and spent the last 30 years of his career with Transco/Williams Gas Pipeline. He was a devoted family man and friend. Scott always put his family above all else. He spent much of his daughters' youths at softball fields or in volleyball gyms as either a coach or a fan. He never missed a game. He was a father figure to many and impacted countless lives. Scott also had two beautiful grandchildren whom he loved with all of his heart. He also has a new grandson on the way. He was a very involved and proud "Papa".
Scott is survived by his devoted wife of over 40 years, Barbara (Butler); their two daughters, Sara Hodges and husband Jeremy and Katie Maybee and husband Ryan; grandchildren, Christian and Hayley Hodges; mother Isla Darwin; and brother Todd Darwin. He was preceded in death by father Roy Darwin. He is also survived by his father and mother in law Dale and Joanne Butler and four additional siblings by marriage, John Butler, Marilyn Hornung, Blake Butler, and Brett Butler and their spouses. He was a beloved uncle to 10 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Neuro-Oncology Department at MD Anderson Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Shiao-Pei Weathers and her team, for giving him 23 good months despite the dismal diagnosis of glioblastoma. Scott's family would also like to thank extended family members, Mike and Marilyn Hornung and Blake Butler, who assisted as caregivers during his final month. Additional thanks are also given to Houston Hospice for the care they provided, specifically thanks to Tolu, Gabriel, and Angela.
Scott made the decision to donate his body to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. This selfless donation has the potential to help others live longer and healthier lives by furthering research for illness, disease, and cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, Texas on Saturday, May 5 at 11:00 a.m. The family asks that, in keeping with Scott's spirit, no suits or ties be worn to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Biden Cancer Initiative (bidencancer.org). Vice President Biden lost a son to glioblastoma and is committed to research to fight the disease. Upon hearing Scott's story, Mr. Biden personally sent a letter to Scott commending him on his fight.
