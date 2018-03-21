Dora “Nana” Bustos Henry was born July 30, 1937 in Galveston Texas, and went home to heaven after her fight with cancer ended on March 13th 2018 while staying with her son, Bob Henry and family in Sebastopol, CA.
A proud wife of U.S. Navy veteran Harry A. Henry, she and Harry spent the first twenty years of their sixty year marriage in active military service. Dora made a home from Texas to California, Virginia, Wisconsin, Missouri, and back to Texas for her family of three children: Bob, David and Debbi.
She enjoyed the adventure of new places and knew no strangers. She opened her heart to all and was the glue that kept our family together. Her faith in the Lord kept her strong, and that was proven by the very family she raised and loved. Nana loved to share, and was known for her cookies, fruit salads and dips that she sent to parties and friends. Her grandchildren knew her as very” kind”, her children knew it was “spoiling”. Her sons knew her first as the steadfast rock of our family, and then the very cherished mom. Her daughter knew her as the role model of what joy it is to see others first, and to act on what your heart tells you.
There are only a few words of how our father felt about her, adoration, pride, and undying love.
Nana will forever be loved and remembered by her husband Harry, sons David and Bob and wife Shelly, daughter Debbi and husband Craig Collins. Her grandchildren Hannah, Kylie, and Austin.
Celebrations of Dora’s life will be held in the states she called home, Texas and Wisconsin. The dates with time will follow thru announcements.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.
We love you Nana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.