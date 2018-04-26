Betty Jean (Cooke) Chappee, 86, passed away on April 23, 2018. She was born, along with her twin brother, on August 17, 1931 in Sanderson, Texas.
Betty contracted bone tuberculosis when she was a child and went through many grueling treatments including bone surgery. She graduated as salutatorian from Sanderson High School and attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock. There she met Jim Chappee, an Air Force pilot, who was stationed at nearby Reese Air Force Base. They married in 1953 in Sanderson and lived in Alaska, Georgia, Wisconsin and Missouri. Betty earned a degree in education from Valdosta State University. Jim was hired with NASA in Texas so they moved to Friendswood in 1964 and became life-long residents. Betty earned her master’s degree in counseling and educational diagnostics while teaching at Friendswood schools. She took a position as an educational diagnostician at La Porte I.S.D. and eventually became the director for special services at La Porte and president of the Texas Council of Special Education.
Betty and Jim enjoyed entertaining at their beach house in Galveston for many years. After the death of her husband and eventual retirement, Betty traveled worldwide, sometimes taking along a grandchild. She bought an RV and traveled out west.
Betty was also very involved with her church where she served as an elder and as a deacon. She participated in a hospice volunteer group and loved to play bridge. She was a consummate reader, loved her three grandchildren and loved her cat, Possum.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Hayden Chappee, her parents, Tom Greene Cooke and Annie Marie (Hutcherson) Cooke, her brother, Marshall Nelson Cooke, her sister, Doris Lee (Cooke) Harrison and her much loved brother-in-law, Dudley Harrison.
She is survived by her brother, Bobby Cooke, her sister, Peggie Hickerson. She is also survived by her son, Robert (Chip) Chappee, daughter-in-law, Cindi Chappee, her daughter, Jean Anne Chappee, son-in-law Bob Kouk, her three grandchildren, Kristen, Davis and Karoline Kouk along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2930 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77581 with Rev. Dr. Munn Hinds officiating.
Donations can be made in her memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 2930 Broadway Street, Pearland, Texas 77581 or, to make a memorial donation to the Houston SPCA, please visit www.houstonspca.org — on the blue bar beneath the rotating photo, select Give; then Memorial and Tributes. Please ask both organizations to mail a notice of your contribution to: Chappee, 14695 Old Conroe Road, Conroe, Texas 77384 so a thank you note can be mailed to you.
Condolences may be sent to the Chappee family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
