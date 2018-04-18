A celebration of life service for Barbara Ross will be held today at 11 a.m. at West Point Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass for Javier Longoria will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City, followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Funeral service for David Wheeler will be held today at 10 a.m. at West Bay Assembly of God, 3607 FM 646 Rd. E. in Dickinson. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Hwy 6, Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
