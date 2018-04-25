Leveta “Sue” Myers 1944 — 2018 of Texas City, passed away Sunday April 22, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital
Sue was born November 4, 1944. She was a devoted wife for 25 years and is preceded in death by he husband Joe Myers and son Paul Salazar.
Sue is survived by her son Heath Salazar; grand daughters Lynsie and Nicollette Salazar and great-grand children Samuel and Catalaya and many friends and family.
Close family and friends will gather together to celebrate her life in lieu of a formal service at Barcenas Restaurant in La Marque on Friday, April 27th at 6:00 p.m.
