GALVESTON—John Joseph Allex, age 73, of Galveston died Wednesday April 25, 2018 at his residence in Galveston.
Memorial services are 12:00 Noon at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.
John was born November 20, 1944 in McAllen, Texas to Joseph Martin Allex and Mary Olive Worm Allex. He grew up in McAllen where he enjoyed fishing with his father on the beach in nearby Padre Island and playing tennis for the high school team in McAllen. He attended several colleges including the University of Dallas, Pan American University and the University of Texas at Austin where he found himself in the line of fire and almost shot by the sniper in the tower in 1966. He was the owner and operator of Allex’s Seafood Market in Galveston. He was an avid reader of science fiction, enjoyed detective novels and was of the Catholic faith.
Preceded in death by his wife Susan; survivors include son, Danny Allex of Galveston; daughter, Courtney Janak and husband Ju Tan of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sister, Josephine Smith and husband Henry of Harlingen, Texas; brother, David Allex and wife Carolyn of Harlingen, Texas and granddaughter Siena of Santa Fe, NM.
