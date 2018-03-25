Goodwin
Funeral services for Doris Goodwin will be held today at 2:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Schultz
Memorial service for Kenneth Schultz will be held today at 11:00am at First Lutheran Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Theobald
Visitation for W.E. 'Buddy' Theobald will held today at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. from 5:30 pm to 8pm. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 27, at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2024 12th Ave in La Marque, TX.
