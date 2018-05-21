Funeral services for Michael Kidwell Sr., will be held today between 6-8 p.m. at Gulf Coast Foursquare Church, 6205 Delany Rd. in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Memorial services for George Gongora will be held today at 6 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
