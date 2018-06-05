On May 31, 2018 Clyde Andrew Pittser was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age 87.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alberta Pittser of Friendswood, TX; sister, Juanita Watkins; son, Leslie Pittser; and daughters: Geneva (Russell) Shores; Mary (Mark) Reinhart; Marie (Gary) Nassiff; Amelia (Morgan) Enty; and Nancy (Ray) Bradford; 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew; grandson, Matthew Reinhart; mother, Bernice; father, Andrew; brothers, Monroe “Curly” and Kenneth.
Clyde was born on March 23, 1931 in Shamrock, Oklahoma to Andrew and Bernice Pittser. He retired from the U. S. Army after 21 years of service as an LPN, serving in Vietnam, Iceland and Germany, earning a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and several Good Conduct Medals. He served as a personal nurse to President and Lady Bird Johnson as well as helping to retrieve the Apollo 8 Astronauts. Upon retiring, the family moved to Friendswood where they were active members of the First Baptist Church. He worked at Shriners Burn Institute for Children in Galveston and as an Industrial Nurse at Gulf Chemical in Texas City.
Clyde was a great family man, a loving father and grandfather. He married his pen pal, Alberta Luthy, in 1952 and the couple had 7 children. Clyde was a man of deep faith, serving as a Deacon at Sublime Baptist Church. He enjoyed sharing the Gospel of Jesus through his music at various Geriatric facilities in Halletsville, TX and surrounding counties. As a guitarist and fisherman he instilled his love of both in his family.
A Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, June 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home with visitation at 1 p.m. and internment to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at 311 N. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood, Texas 77546. (281) 992-7200. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas.
