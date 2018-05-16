Abel Alva Rodriguez

Abel A. Rodriguez, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 14, 2018. Abel was born in Cameron, Texas on November 13, 1931 and grew up in Bryan and Dallas, Texas.
He was the son of Daniel and Reyes Rodriguez and brother to John, Isaac, Celia, Daniel, and Joe. Abel, a Proud Marine, Purple Heart recipient, served in the Korean War, First Marine Division. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 20 years before working and retiring for NASA.
Abel was married to the late Florence Rodriguez for 46 years. They were active members of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, Texas and were members of the Guadalupana Society.
Abel was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, parents, Daniel and Reyes, sister Ophelia, and son Richard.
He is survived by his children, Rome Anthony, Roseann, Abel (Peggy), Inez, Eugene, Lisa (Tony) and Selina. He had five grandchildren, Courtney (Moises), Haley, Whitney (Marshal), Alex, and Kendall and three great grandchildren, Lidia, Paisley and Emery.
Abel was an exceptional golfer and a member of the National Hole in One Association.
He loved baseball and football. He excelled in baseball in high school and coached youth baseball and girls softball. He especially enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, Texas 77568, or to the Disabled American Veteran at DAV.org
A visitation will be 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Cook Walden/Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com for the Rodriguez family.
