Charles Roy Coward, Jr., 76, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. He was born May 28, 1941, in Galveston, and worked as a printer for many years until his retirement. Charles enjoyed fishing in his younger years and had a lifelong love of photography and cooking. He always enjoyed spending time with his family and was a Houston Oiler and Houston Texans fan. Charles was a member of Santa Fe Family Worship Center.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Coward, Sr. and Frances Franzzo Coward, and his wife of 46 years, Joyce Coward.
He is survived by his sisters, Jane Gregory and husband, Tim; and Judy Smith and husband, Don; sisters-in-law, Virgie White, Glynda Matteo and husband, Mike, and Janice Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles’ family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 2, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 3, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be nephews: Steven Miloskovich, Charles Gregory, Joel Sumrall, Paul Trahan, Chris Trahan, and Cody Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Trahan, Tim Gregory, Ian MacKenzie, and Greg Gonzales.
