Ruth Maureen Jonas, 84, of Dickinson, passed away April 1, 2018, in Webster. Ruth was born January 21, 1934 to J. J. and Thelma Terry in Oscar, Oklahoma. She worked as a secretary/receptionist for many Doctor’s offices throughout the years. Ruth was a devoted wife and mother.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, four brothers, beloved husband Wilton B. Jonas, and son David R. Wright.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Robin R. Pressly and husband Calvin K. Pressly; and sons Richard S. Wright, and Rodney B. Jonas and wife Barbara Jonas.
A private family service will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.