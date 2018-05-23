John Michael Salazar
TEXAS CITY—John Michael Salazar, 59, of Texas City, Texas passed away Monday, May 21, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Conchita Gallegos
LEAGUE CITY—Conchita Gallegos, 68, of League City passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Rosie L. Fields
TEXAS CITY—Rosie L. Fields, 93, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Delila Fay Walker
BACLIFF—Mrs. Delila Fay Walker, 78, passed from this life Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
