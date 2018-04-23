Jeanne Engels Hall
GALVESTON—Jeanne Engels Hall, age 81, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at The Cottages at Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Jordan Roshawn Holmes
LA MARQUE—Jordan Roshawn Holmes, 26, of La Marque, Texas passed away suddenly on Monday, April 16, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Otis M. Muse
GALVESTON—Otis M. Muse, 70, received his call into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Iris L. Gillis Brown
LEAGUE CITY—Iris L. Gillis Brown, 84, formerly of Galveston, received her call of eternal rest on Sunday, April, 22, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.