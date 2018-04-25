Lozano

Graveside services for Rudolph Lozano will be held today at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Bennett

Funeral service for James Bennett III will be held today at 11 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

West

Graveside services for Mary West will be held today at 9 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

Pelosi

Funeral Mass for Frank Pelosi will be held today at 11 a.m. at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda, TX.

Myers

A celebration of life service for Leveta Myers will be held today at 6 p.m. at Barcenas Restaurant in La Marque.

Labberton

Memorial services for Don Labberton will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.

