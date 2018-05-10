GALVESTON—Bernardo “NAYO” Jaramillo, age 46, of Galveston was born in Monterrey, N.L, Mexico to Maria Elva Carrillo and Bernardo Jaramillo Chaires on June 26, 1971 and was called home to heaven Wednesday, May 9th, 2018 in Galveston, Texas.
NAYO worked many years of his life since coming to Galveston at Marty’s City Auto as a Mechanic for Marty who was a very good friend and boss for numerous of years. NAYO enjoyed his weekends off spending time working on cars in his backyard. He had a very strong passion for this type of work and spending time with his Wife and Family.
He was proceeded in death by Maria Elva Jaramillo (Mother), Bernardo Jaramillo Chaires (Father), Maria Jaramillo-Cisneros (Sister-In-Law).
He is survived by his Wife Marylou Jaramillo, his daughters and sons, Jorge Trevino (Brittany), Manuel Trevino, Anthony Trevino, Bernardo Jaramillo Jr., Allyson Lasso, Alexa Ibarra and Baby girl Katelynn Jaramillo. Grandchildren; Luciano Trevino, Ariana Garza, Austin Rico Trevino, Leyla Trevino; brothers and sister Victor (Mari), Juan (Brenda), Lupe, Alica (Sergio), Carlos (Daniela). Closes friends, Jose “Mauro“ Ramirez, Rigo “crispin” duarte, Mike Jimenez
A Celebration of Nayo’s life will be held Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 23rd Street Galveston.
