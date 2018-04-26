We invite our family and friends to share in the celebration of life services for Mrs. Iris Louise Brown, the Matriarch of our family, on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock, Texas.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. William L. Randall Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Born March 19, 1934, in Galveston, Texas, she answered her call to eternal rest on April 22, 2018, in League City, Texas with her beloved family by her side.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories and legacy of caring: her devoted sons, Harold Shaw, Jr. (LaVerta), Bryan Brown, Sr. (Michelle) both of LaMarque, Byron Brown (Nichole) of Friendswood, and Donald Brown of Galveston; devoted and loving daughters Rene Brown of Missouri City, Donnica Brown-Pierre of League City, and Heronda Castille (Andre’) of Cedar Hill; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and one to be born; daughters in love; devoted friends; and a host of nieces, nephews, community and church friends.
