Donahue
Funeral services for Debra Donahue will be held today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
Harris
Services for Charlotte Harris will be held today at 6 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
Hunter
Funeral services for Benjamin Hunter will be held today at 11 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Rd. in Hitchcock. Interment will follow at Mainland Cemetery under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Moore
A service to celebrate the life of Leon Moore, Sr. will be held today at 1 p.m. at Johnson 1195 CR 112 Nacogdoches under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Dues
Funeral service for Dolores Dues will be held today at 10 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Church. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Cooper
A memorial service for Astra Cooper will be held Sunday, April 22 at the Bay Area Club in League City from 1-3 p.m.
Meldrum
A memorial service for Clifford Meldrum III will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main St. in League City.
English
A memorial serviced for Guy English Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, 401 Texas Ave.
Brown
Funeral service for Earline Brown will be held today at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Funeral Family Mortuary. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Maxey
Funeral service for Paul Maxey will be held today at 2 p.m. at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Funeral Family Mortuary.
Boike
A memorial service for Terry Boike II will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, 851 FM 517.
Cameron
Graveside services for Ruby Cameron will be held today at 10 a.m. at Grantham Cemetery on Cameron Rd., Oak Grove MS.
Anderson
A service to celebrate the life of Richard Anderson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Alexander
A memorial celebration for Kevin Alexander will be held today between 4-5 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, 3100 Gulf Frwy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.