Della Mae Walker was born on December 27, 1953 in Grapeland, Houston County, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. T. R. and Eula Lois Walker. She was the fifth of eight children and was raised in the Big 5 Community of Crockett, Texas. At an early age, Della confessed Christ and was baptized at Union Chapel Baptist Church under the pastoral guidance of H. L. Lewis and remained an active member until adulthood.
Della attended William Hines Elementary School in Crockett, Texas and graduated from Lovelady High School in 1972. During her time at Lovelady High, she was a star basketball player; a sport that she was truly passionate about. After graduating from high school, Della moved to Galveston, Texas.
In 1973, Della met and later married William Howard. This union was blessed with two children: Yolanda and William Patrick Howard.
Della worked for NASA Space Center. She later pursued a career as a Process Operator at BP Amoco where she was a dedicated employee for 34 years until her retirement in 2007. After retirement, Della worked as a bus driver for Texas City Independent School District.
Della united with Rising Star Baptist Church where she was an active member for 43 years. As a dedicated member, she served as Treasurer of the Usher Board I and was active in other various church organizations until her untimely passing.
Della Mae Howard departed this life on Thursday, March 15, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (Donald Ray, Sammy Allen, and Jimmy Wayne Walker), one brother-in-law (Sherman Houston) and one sister-in-law (Jerrie Walker).
Left to cherish her memories are one daughter, Yolanda Howard Austin (Tracy) of Texas City, Texas; one son, William Patrick Howard (Tiffany) of Pearland, Texas; five grandsons, Dru Thomas, Paxton Howard, Drake Dorsey, Wilbert Loud and Tre Loud; two sisters, Eula Houston of Bossier City, Louisiana and Carrie Gilford (Morris) of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Rudolph Walker of Dallas, Texas and Thomas Walker (Odessa) of Madisonville, Texas; two uncles, Lawrence Lee Walker of Houston, Texas and Joe Turner of Grapeland, Texas; one aunt, Mary Bradford of LaMarque, Texas; special friends, Dell Audry, Betty Walker Joubert, Mary Howard, Joyce Sampay, and Lillie Hypolite; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 10 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m. and burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
