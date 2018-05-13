Funeral services for Betty Carter will be held today at 11:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
Celebration of life for Octavia Green will be held today at 11:00am at Faith United Methodist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Dixie Wallace will be held today at 11:00am at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funreral Home.
